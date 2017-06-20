Harb: Baabda Meeting Shouldn't be Confined to Ruling Authority

MP Boutros Harb said on Tuesday that an invitation for a consultative gathering at the Baabda Palace should have been extended to all political parties instead of confining it to those in power, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

“The invitation should not have been limited to the parties in power, it should have been extended to those outside the authority. Only then would the meeting at the Presidential Palace be chaired by the leader of the the entire Lebanese instead of leader of the ruling authority,” said Harb in an interview to the daily.

The MP added that it would be a good thing “if the President's invitation will lead to an improved ruling performance, respect for the constitution and motivates political parties in the government to work for public welfare. But, I hope this meeting never happens if they have an understanding to pass things contrary to the constitution.”

President Michel Aoun invited the country's top political leaders to a consultative meeting in Baabda on Thursday.

Reports said the meeting is aimed at discussing the previous phase and its obstacles as well as the upcoming phase and the means to reactivate the work of state institutions.

The conferees will discuss the pending Taef Accord articles, especially in terms of abolishing political sectarianism as a prelude to creating a senate.

They will also tackle vital projects that need to be executed and will address the rifts that were caused by the electoral law negotiations, it was reported.

The president will put the leaders of the parties in the picture of his vision and reform ideas for the upcoming years of his tenure.