Man Held outside UK Parliament Charged over Arms Possession

A man arrested outside the gates of Britain's parliament was to appear in court Tuesday charged with possessing an offensive weapon and assaulting a police officer.

Eniola Mustafa Aminu, 27, from London, was arrested on Friday outside the gates of the Palace of Westminster in the British capital.

He appeared in court on Monday charged with "possession of an offensive weapon and assault on a constable in the execution of his duty," Scotland Yard police headquarters said.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on Tuesday "following a mental health assessment."

The gates of the British parliament were the scene of an Islamist-linked terror attack on March 22.

In that attack, Khalid Masood ran over and killed four pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, then ran out and stabbed a police officer to death before being shot dead by a ministerial bodyguard.