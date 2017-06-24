Suspect in Maroun Nohra Homicide Case Arrested in Bekaa

A male suspect identified as Walid Obeid has been arrested on Saturday for the murder of Maroun Nohra who was killed in the southern town of Majdelyoun two days ago, the National News Agency reported on Saturday.

Members from the Internal Security Forces Intelligence Branch arrested the suspect in the Bekaa valley, NNA said.

Obeid is the lead suspect in the case after being caught on street surveillance cameras that filmed his crime.

47-year old Nohra was fatally shot and killed on Thursday in Majdelyoun east of Sidon.

He was in his car when the assailant approached his vehicle's side window and shot him four times, twice in the chest and once in the face and shoulder.

Video footage from a street surveillance camera caught the crime and helped identify the killer's identity.

Mother of the assailant confessed that her son had recently discovered that she was in a relationship with the victim.