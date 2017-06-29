Report: Wage Scale File Back to Spotlight, GLF Plans Sit-in Until its Approval

The confirmation of Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday that the problematic wage scale file will be tackled at the upcoming legislative session, made many contradicting views surface again some demanding its approval and others warning of its impact on the state's treasury, media reports said Thursday.

In a statement the General Labor Confederation demanded approval of the salary scale giving “state employees, military sector, contractors, retirees, public and private teachers their longtime rights.”

The confederation confirmed in its statement its readiness to use all methods of pressure “including sit-ins, demonstrations and all democratic means available to reach these rights.”

During his weekly Wednesday meeting with MPs, Berri reiterated the importance of law implementation in various fields, stressing the need to summarily address the daily living conditions of citizens.

He told MPs that the parliament is gearing up for a broad workshop aimed at studying and approving vital and urgent project laws mainly the wage scale file.

Berri also said that the public budget shall be included on the agenda of the parliament's general assembly for discussion and approval, after the finance committee concludes its discussion.

Berri also disclosed that the United Nations had informed Lebanon of its readiness to patronize the demarcation of maritime borders.

The GLC has been pushing for the approval of the new wage scale for several years now and has organized numerous street protests and strikes to this end.

Meanwhile, the Economic Committees warn that approving the wage scale will inflict heavy losses on the private and public sectors.