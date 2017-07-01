Mobile version

Jumblat Hails Army's Endeavors after Clampdown on Militants

by Naharnet Newsdesk 01 July 2017, 14:20
W460

Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblat praised the Lebanese army's incessant efforts in maintaining stability and thwarting terror plots aiming to destabilize the country, Jumblat's media office said in a statement on Saturday.

“At a time when difficulties, challenges and risks spike, the Lebanese army carried out a quality security operation in the outskirts of Arsal thwarting a major terrorist plot aimed at destabilizing the security of Lebanon,” Jumblat said.

“The major accomplishment affirms the necessity to provide political and logistical support for the army and other official security services, to carry out the difficult tasks entrusted to them in maintaining security and providing reassurance to the Lebanese,” added the PSP chief.

On Friday, the Lebanese army conducted early morning raids in Syrian refugees encampments in the northeastern border town of Arsal, when five suicide bombers blew themselves up injuring seven troops and killing a young girl.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 5
Missing flamethrower.the.diseased.shi3i.3arsa 01 July 2017, 16:33

of course of course we all saw the bodies of the 'exploded' suicide bombers after they blew themselves up! They were perfect bodies but dead bodies riddled with bullets.

tufnees and maskhara

Reply Report
Thumb blablablablabla 02 July 2017, 10:16

3abel the clapdown and the shutdown of Terrorist SOS trolls Network

Reply Report
Missing flamethrower.the.diseased.shi3i.3arsa 02 July 2017, 10:19

les chiens aboient, la caravane passe

Reply Report
Thumb blablablablabla 02 July 2017, 11:31

tout à fait, cela te concerne en premier lieu

Report
Thumb s.o.s 02 July 2017, 14:27

blabla, Isseh Isseh wein il tirbeyeh?

Report