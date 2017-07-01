Jumblat Hails Army's Endeavors after Clampdown on Militants

Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblat praised the Lebanese army's incessant efforts in maintaining stability and thwarting terror plots aiming to destabilize the country, Jumblat's media office said in a statement on Saturday.

“At a time when difficulties, challenges and risks spike, the Lebanese army carried out a quality security operation in the outskirts of Arsal thwarting a major terrorist plot aimed at destabilizing the security of Lebanon,” Jumblat said.

“The major accomplishment affirms the necessity to provide political and logistical support for the army and other official security services, to carry out the difficult tasks entrusted to them in maintaining security and providing reassurance to the Lebanese,” added the PSP chief.

On Friday, the Lebanese army conducted early morning raids in Syrian refugees encampments in the northeastern border town of Arsal, when five suicide bombers blew themselves up injuring seven troops and killing a young girl.