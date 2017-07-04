Mobile version

Army Raids Baalbek Neighborhoods in Search of Fugitives

by Naharnet Newsdesk 04 July 2017, 11:36
The Lebanese army raided several neighborhoods in the eastern Bekaa town of Baalbek in search of fugitives and arrested five suspects, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Several surveillance cameras, weapons and drugs were confiscated during the army's raid in al-Sharawneh neighborhood in Baalbek, NNA said.

The cameras installed in the area were dismantled and confiscated in addition to a pickup truck, weapons, drugs and unlicensed motorbikes, it added.

VDL (93.3) said the cameras were used by fugitives to monitor the army's mobility.

Separately, in the Baalbek towns of Majdlun, Britel and Ain el-Sawda, the army arrested two Lebanese nationals and three other undocumented Syrian nationals. One of the detainees possessed a Russian pistol.

Thumb eagledawn 04 July 2017, 12:26

lol @ 'One of the detainees possessed a Russian pistol.'

but rocket making facilities are ok !

Thumb s.o.s 04 July 2017, 20:36

And driving stolen M113 APC carriers too!

Missing eaglekhiryeh 04 July 2017, 12:54

but eaglekhiryeh's job as a faithful propaganda troll, is to add 'One of the detainees possessed a Russian pistol' to make it look like this whole thing is commandeered by vlado.

Missing flame.ibn.sharmouta.kbeereh 04 July 2017, 13:09

so flame ibn zabri is saying this operation eradicated shia terrorism and drug dealings from Baalback by removing a few cameras and confiscating a russian pistol.

roflmaoooo as roro ibnil whoro and his cuntish double flame 3arsa always say.

Missing airport.security 04 July 2017, 13:17

flamethrower, are you posting from an airport and in between flights?

Thumb janoubi 04 July 2017, 13:13

Hezbollah thugs beating up journalists for filming their illegal buildings on public land.

The violent face of real estate development in Lebanon
http://www.beirutreport.com/2017/06/the-violent-face-of-real-estate-development-in-lebanon.html

You want to arrest fugitives? Call Hezbollah and have them hand in all the drug dealers, car thieves, and wanted criminals. But when you do that, hezbollah's supporters also known as 'jumhour al moqawameh' will dwindle down to around 20.

When these army raids take place, someone within the army alerts these fugitives and criminals to any impending raids. This is how it works.

Thumb ashtah 04 July 2017, 13:52

100%!

Thumb lubnani.masi7i 04 July 2017, 13:23

must be another security plan this time personally supervised by Aoun.

Laughable!

Thumb lou.williams 04 July 2017, 13:30

Another day, another army raid, another Tuesday, another article as Flamethrower embarks on yet another journey in pursuit of his childhood dream to achieve excellence in trolling and perfection in trolling.

Thumb Puppet 04 July 2017, 13:35

I have the utmost respect and admiration for the Lebanese Army for carrying out raids, dismantling made in china security camera and confiscating a pistol.

Thumb marcus 04 July 2017, 13:40

"....and arrested five suspects"

who will be released as soon as they make a few phone calls to Hezbollah's regional office.

Thumb thepatriot 04 July 2017, 15:29

Yeah... Mastika will soon be out of jail...

Thumb justin 04 July 2017, 19:15

المجرم يغني للمجرم
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NMA0CG6DEq0

بالفيديو: الطيور على أشكالها تقع… المطلوب رفعت عيد يغنّي لبشار
https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2017/07/04/refaat-eid-3/

