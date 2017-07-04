Army Raids Baalbek Neighborhoods in Search of Fugitives

The Lebanese army raided several neighborhoods in the eastern Bekaa town of Baalbek in search of fugitives and arrested five suspects, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Several surveillance cameras, weapons and drugs were confiscated during the army's raid in al-Sharawneh neighborhood in Baalbek, NNA said.

The cameras installed in the area were dismantled and confiscated in addition to a pickup truck, weapons, drugs and unlicensed motorbikes, it added.

VDL (93.3) said the cameras were used by fugitives to monitor the army's mobility.

Separately, in the Baalbek towns of Majdlun, Britel and Ain el-Sawda, the army arrested two Lebanese nationals and three other undocumented Syrian nationals. One of the detainees possessed a Russian pistol.