Army Raids Baalbek Neighborhoods in Search of Fugitives

Army Raids Baalbek Neighborhoods in Search of Fugitivesإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
The Lebanese army raided several neighborhoods in the eastern Bekaa town of Baalbek in search of fugitives and arrested five suspects, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.
Several surveillance cameras, weapons and drugs were confiscated during the army's raid in al-Sharawneh neighborhood in Baalbek, NNA said.
The cameras installed in the area were dismantled and confiscated in addition to a pickup truck, weapons, drugs and unlicensed motorbikes, it added.
VDL (93.3) said the cameras were used by fugitives to monitor the army's mobility.
Separately, in the Baalbek towns of Majdlun, Britel and Ain el-Sawda, the army arrested two Lebanese nationals and three other undocumented Syrian nationals. One of the detainees possessed a Russian pistol.
lol @ 'One of the detainees possessed a Russian pistol.'
but rocket making facilities are ok !
but eaglekhiryeh's job as a faithful propaganda troll, is to add 'One of the detainees possessed a Russian pistol' to make it look like this whole thing is commandeered by vlado.
so flame ibn zabri is saying this operation eradicated shia terrorism and drug dealings from Baalback by removing a few cameras and confiscating a russian pistol.
roflmaoooo as roro ibnil whoro and his cuntish double flame 3arsa always say.
Hezbollah thugs beating up journalists for filming their illegal buildings on public land.
The violent face of real estate development in Lebanon
http://www.beirutreport.com/2017/06/the-violent-face-of-real-estate-development-in-lebanon.html
You want to arrest fugitives? Call Hezbollah and have them hand in all the drug dealers, car thieves, and wanted criminals. But when you do that, hezbollah's supporters also known as 'jumhour al moqawameh' will dwindle down to around 20.
When these army raids take place, someone within the army alerts these fugitives and criminals to any impending raids. This is how it works.
Another day, another army raid, another Tuesday, another article as Flamethrower embarks on yet another journey in pursuit of his childhood dream to achieve excellence in trolling and perfection in trolling.
I have the utmost respect and admiration for the Lebanese Army for carrying out raids, dismantling made in china security camera and confiscating a pistol.
"....and arrested five suspects"
who will be released as soon as they make a few phone calls to Hezbollah's regional office.
المجرم يغني للمجرم
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NMA0CG6DEq0
بالفيديو: الطيور على أشكالها تقع… المطلوب رفعت عيد يغنّي لبشار
https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2017/07/04/refaat-eid-3/