Mashnouq to Gemayel: Yes It's True, Release of Detainees Was Pressured

Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq revealed on Tuesday that political interference were behind the release of several detainees who were held over the past week on charges of shooting celebratory gunfire, a declaration highly praised by Kataeb Party chief Sami Gemayel.

Mashnouq declared during a TV interview a day earlier that “60 or 70 detainees out of 90 arrested on charges of shooting celebratory gunfire (during the Brevet official exam results) were released because they had a political coverup.”

Mashnouq, who on Tuesday said his TV declarations were true after Gemayel asked him whether they were real, blamed the judiciary and political interference for their release.

The Minister also said that some of the detainees did not even get to the Military Court, and that they only submitted their official statements before being released by the judge in charge.

Gemayel hailed Mashnouq for making the declaration and said: “The Higher Judicial Council ought to prevent any political interference,” and called on President Michel Aoun “who is entrusted with the constitution to follow up on the issue.”

Last week, the security forces arrested several celebratory gunfire suspects who did not abide by the Interior Ministry's warnings.

Ahead of the Brevet exams results, Mashnouq had warned that gunfire suspects will be arrested as he urged the Lebanese to refrain from the habit.