Mashnouq to Gemayel: Yes It's True, Release of Detainees Was Pressured

Mashnouq to Gemayel: Yes It's True, Release of Detainees Was Pressuredإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq revealed on Tuesday that political interference were behind the release of several detainees who were held over the past week on charges of shooting celebratory gunfire, a declaration highly praised by Kataeb Party chief Sami Gemayel.
Mashnouq declared during a TV interview a day earlier that “60 or 70 detainees out of 90 arrested on charges of shooting celebratory gunfire (during the Brevet official exam results) were released because they had a political coverup.”
Mashnouq, who on Tuesday said his TV declarations were true after Gemayel asked him whether they were real, blamed the judiciary and political interference for their release.
The Minister also said that some of the detainees did not even get to the Military Court, and that they only submitted their official statements before being released by the judge in charge.
Gemayel hailed Mashnouq for making the declaration and said: “The Higher Judicial Council ought to prevent any political interference,” and called on President Michel Aoun “who is entrusted with the constitution to follow up on the issue.”
Last week, the security forces arrested several celebratory gunfire suspects who did not abide by the Interior Ministry's warnings.
Ahead of the Brevet exams results, Mashnouq had warned that gunfire suspects will be arrested as he urged the Lebanese to refrain from the habit.
let's see: Those who were arrested for celebratory gunfire were mainly shias. So who is pressuring the judiciary and officers to release them? Not the Lebanese Forces for sure..... and you have people on the forum saying " Let's live with Hezbollah".!
"The Minister also said that some of the detainees did not even get to the Military Court, and that they only submitted their official statements before being released by the judge in charge."
and they want people to trust the judiciary, the military court, and the justice minister.
This country will never ever be anything but a farm for outlaws and thugs.
My admiration and respect for fun loving sun seeking Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq for admitting ''60 or 70 detainees out of 90 arrested on charges of shooting celebratory gunfire (during the Brevet official exam results) were released because they had a political coverup.”
double standards, the shia and aounis and the rest of the Lebanese who abide by the laws of the country.
What Mashnouq is saying loud and clear Hezbollah's state is stronger than the Lebanese State. The cancer has reached every part of the Lebanese government, judiciary, institutions and there is no point talking about it anymore. Something has to be done: A Revolution or Civil War.
I condemn in the strongest possible terms the unprofessional and biased actions of the judges who released these Houthians. Lebanon cannot claim to be Switzerland attracting tourists to its beautiful beaches, restive villages and southern suburbs if tourists cannot feel safe.
Houthians should be deported to Houthia at once.
Ba3ed Na2is
when you have an interior minister admits the security forces are corrupt, the judges are corrupt, the military court is corrupt, the justice minister is corrupt then there is no need to question whether Lebanon can be remotely considered a State. It is officially a Hezbollah state.
Hi this is mowaten... I wanted to clarify a few things to the readers in Lebanon, the Arab World and the World at large.
Please, do not think those released were shia. Yes, the little girl killed in Baalback was shia and the 80 yeard old man was shia but there is no evidence all those abbas, haidar and ali arrested were shias. I must point out as I did several times in the past that Baalback, the Hermel and Brital are melting pots for Lebanese from all sects.
Please don't misunderstand me because you think I am a shia fundamentalist. On the contrary as most of you already know, I am Secular and Atheist and support the Lebanese Armed Forces and always say " God Bless the LAF" despite my atheist beliefs.
I hope you believe me and don't think I am a pretentious lying son of a shia whore.