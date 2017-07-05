Report: LF Has a Plan for Return of Displaced Syrians

Report: LF Has a Plan for Return of Displaced Syriansإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
A plan for Syrian refugees in Lebanon to return to their homeland has been prepared by the Lebanese Forces who stressed that coordination between the Lebanese and Syrian governments to that end must never happen, al-Joumhouria daily said on Wednesday.
Lebanese Forces sources told the daily that raising the issue of coordination between the two governments must be drawn out from circulation “the subject is highly controversial. This proposal restores national divisions. There is no possibility of dialogue on this point. In our point of view the Syrian government does not exist.”
The sources said the Syrian regime is trying to “legitimize itself through the Lebanese gate” by raising the issue of refugees “mainly that it has lost its Arab, International and Syrian legitimacy.”
“We can never negotiate with a state that has been isolated at the Arab, International and Syrian levels, not to mention that the Syrian government is to blame for their displacement,” they added.
The sources remarked that “Lebanon was very keen to provide shelter, peace and safety for the refugees, and is keen today for their safe return home. The Lebanese government must assume its responsibility and ask the United Nations to implement the decision on the ground in Syria by placing them in safe zones.”
“It is time they return home,” affirmed the sources and added “We are preparing a plan for their return that will be discussed during the cabinet meeting.”
In June, over 400 Syrian refugees residing in the northeastern Lebanese border town of Arsal returned to Syria.
Nearly half a million displaced Syrians have returned to their homes since the beginning of the year, mainly to find family members and check on property, the UN refugee agency had said.
Since January, about 440,000 people who had been displaced within the war-ravaged country had returned to their homes, mainly in Aleppo, Hama, Homs and Damascus, Andrej Mahecic, a spokesman for the agency, known as the UNHCR, told reporters in Geneva.
In addition, around 31,000 refugees in neighboring countries had also returned, he said, bringing to 260,000 the number of refugees who have returned to the country since 2015.
Lebanon, a country of just four million people, hosts more than one million refugees who fled the conflict that has ravaged neighboring Syria since 2011.
The influx has put added strain on Lebanon's already frail water, electricity and school networks.
The World Bank says the Syrian crisis has pushed an estimated 200,000 Lebanese into poverty, adding to the nation's one million poor.
Kudos to the LF.
Bravo for their presenting plans and studies.
Bravo for the clarity of their vision. No talk to the criminal in chief bachar el assad
Still I think Geagea is a criminal... But the LF today are spot on.
for LF the Syrian government does not exist but you have to accept it, since your "rebels" the cannibals are vanishing and the Lebanese govt has to negotiate with Syrian govt for the return of refugees.... if LF are true Lebanese, they have to forget about their cash provider the wahabi state, then their statement would have more sence. @DRSAMIRGEAGEA not حكيم nor مُسامِر but جعجع .
Once again you prove you're a no 'nonsence' kinda guy. You call things as they are with no fear of being criticized or admonished. You always display the qualities of a true leader when it comes to objectivity and transparency.
Keep Posting....
i will keep posting MF (My Friend), in the meanwhile keep trolling....
It is amusing to read Hezbos comments on the Syrian refugee subject. It exposes them as putting Assad regime interest before anything else.
LF said they have a plan for Lebanon to return the Syrian refugees - that would not require any coordination with the criminal Syrian regime.
Lebanese regard getting rid of the Syrian refugees as their primary objective regardless of how this is acheived- and a big portion would not object to any plan that would return Syrians to Syria without coordination with criminal Syrian regime.
So why would Hezbos object to and dislike such an LF plan to return the Syrian to Syria without coordinating with Assad. They object to it because Hezbollah first and primary objective is to please Assad and not serve Lebanon interest.