Suspects Arrested in Army Raids in Bekaa

Lebanon's army on Wednesday arrested two suspects and seized narcotics in the Bekaa town of al-Knaiseh, the National News Agency said.

Early on Wednesday, the army staged raids in al-Knaiseh northwest of Baalbek arresting two wanted fugitives and a mass of narcotics, NNA said.

The army's arrests come in line with its crackdown on militants and fugitives after it staged a string of security raids in Baalbek and other Lebanese regions.