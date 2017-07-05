Mobile version

Suspects Arrested in Army Raids in Bekaa

by Naharnet Newsdesk 05 July 2017, 13:06
Lebanon's army on Wednesday arrested two suspects and seized narcotics in the Bekaa town of al-Knaiseh, the National News Agency said.

Early on Wednesday, the army staged raids in al-Knaiseh northwest of Baalbek arresting two wanted fugitives and a mass of narcotics, NNA said.

The army's arrests come in line with its crackdown on militants and fugitives after it staged a string of security raids in Baalbek and other Lebanese regions.

