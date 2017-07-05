Aoun: Refugees Encampments Could Turn into Safe Haven for Terrorism

President Michel Aoun warned on Wednesday that the encampments of displaced Syrians in Lebanon could turn into a safe haven for terrorism, hailing the military and security forces efforts in fighting terrorism.

Aoun's comments came during a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace in Baabda.

He also noted that revenues at the Customs Department had increased %6.4 within an 80-day period of time compared to last year, knowing that imports have dwindled by %15.

The President also urged political parties to refrain from useless rhetoric.

Turning to the judicial authorities, he urged them to “assume a key role to end the rampant security chaos and to coordinate efforts with the security forces to that end.”

"The state's image can only be protected through measures," he stressed.

On a different note, Aoun called for firmer measures to curb the violations of public maritime properties.