Zahra: Syrian Ambassador Must be 'Summoned' Over 'Interference' in Lebanese Affairs

Lebanese Forces MP Antoine Zahra lashed out at Syrian Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Abdul Karim Ali's “interference in inter-Lebanese” dialogue revolving around the return of displaced Syrians, and said that he must be “summoned” over his remarks, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

“The Syrian ambassador has shamelessly meddled in an inter-Lebanese dialogue. The Syrian ambassador may not interfere when the Lebanese argue about internal matters and whether they plan to hold talks with the Syrian authority or not,” said Zahra.

On Thursday, the Ambassador has stressed that Syrian refugees in Lebanon cannot return home without “dialogue between the Lebanese and Syrian states.”

The MP pointed out that it was Hizbullah deputy chief Sheikh Naim Qassem who had first called for talks with the Syrian government to help the displaced return home.

“Whoever wants to return does not need negotiations but is convinced that his return is safe and decides to return. Thus, calls to have talks with the Syrian regime was only intended to be a public acknowledgment of the Lebanese state of the legitimacy of this regime under the pretext of eliminating the burden of the displaced,” said Zahra.

“It is well known that the legitimacy of the (Syrian) regime is questionable. A large part of its people does not recognize its legitimacy and considers it a murderous and criminal regime,” added the MP.

He added that the return of refugees is a necessity but “there will be no dialogue with the Syrian regime. The ambassador has crossed the lines with Lebanon's Prime Minister and the authority” and tried to set conditions.

The MP called on Lebanese authorities to “summon” the ambassador over his “interference” in Lebanon's internal affairs.

In his remarks, Abdul Karim Ali said that “Syria will not accept mediations, but rather official communication to resolve this crisis that is threatening Lebanon.”

Several officials of Hariri's al-Mustaqbal Movement are strongly opposed to any communication with Damascus, especially State Minister for Refugee Affairs Moein al-Merehbi. The Lebanese Forces is also opposed to such a move.

Political disagreements prevented Cabinet from taking any decision on the file during the session.

Several political parties, especially Hizbullah and the Free Patriotic Movement, have called for coordinating the return of the displaced with the Syrian government.