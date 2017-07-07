Lebanon's State Websites Hacked with Pro-Syria Refugees Messages

The websites of Lebanon's state government agencies were hacked on Friday with postings professing support for Syrian refugees and slamming the country's military and security agencies after the crackdown on militants in encampments of displaced Syrians.

The websites of the General Directorate of State Security and the General Directorate of General Security were not loading on Friday and showed the message “hacked by the Syrian Revolution Electronic Army.”

The hackers directed the agencies' websites to a statement that condemned the latest security sweep to combat terrorism in encampments of Syrian refugees in the border town of Arsal.

“In response to the recurrent assaults against the Syrian refugees in Lebanon, detentions, killings, fires at settlement camps, ..we will continue with the #OpLebanon campaign against Lebanon's government institutions,” read the message.

The same pro-Syrian refugees message, was also shown on Tuesday on the website of the country's state television website.