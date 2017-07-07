Two Bombs Target Army Troops in Arsal, No Casualties

Two explosive bombs targeting army troops blew up at dawn on Friday in the northeastern border town of Arsal, LBCI reported.

The bombs exploded and another was dismantled by the security forces in the Arsal neighborhood of al-Jamalah, it added.

The bombs were planted on side of the road by unknown gunmen to target army troops while they are on mission to the area, it added.

No casualties were reported, LBCI said.