Mobile version

Two Bombs Target Army Troops in Arsal, No Casualties

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 07 July 2017, 12:47
W460

Two explosive bombs targeting army troops blew up at dawn on Friday in the northeastern border town of Arsal, LBCI reported.

The bombs exploded and another was dismantled by the security forces in the Arsal neighborhood of al-Jamalah, it added.

The bombs were planted on side of the road by unknown gunmen to target army troops while they are on mission to the area, it added.

No casualties were reported, LBCI said.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 2
Thumb galaxy 07 July 2017, 13:05

"The bombs were planted on side of the road by unknown gunmen to target army troops while they are on mission to the area, it added."

But the shia twelver from Iran knows they were 'Salafis'.

Reply Report
Thumb tric.portugal 07 July 2017, 13:26

is a cyberatack...is a bomb atack...is a Daesh Rights Watch atack...

Reply Report