Ibrahim Says Ready for Any Govt. Mission to Coordinate Return of Refugees

Ibrahim Says Ready for Any Govt. Mission to Coordinate Return of Refugeesإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim said he is willing to carry out any mission entrusted to him by the Lebanese government as for dialogue with Syria to facilitate the return of displaced Syrians home, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.
“I am at the disposal of the political authority and I am ready to carry out any mission I am tasked with,” as long as there is a political decision about it, Ibrahim told the daily in an interview.
The General Security chief added that “security coordination with related parties (in Syria) has not changed, it is the same as it was previously and falls in the security interest of both countries.”
Abbas' comments came after media reports pointed to an inclination to task him to “politically coordinate with the Syrian government on the refugee file – in his capacity as a presidential envoy.”
Reports said the Lebanese government will maintain “its dissociation policy and it would later agree to any solutions that the 'presidential envoy' would reach, knowing that he enjoys good ties with the various local and external parties that are concerned with the crisis.”
The return of Syrian refugees has taken the forefront after the latest security sweep to combat terrorism in settlements camps in Arsal that left seven soldiers wounded in suicide attacks.
Some calls arose encouraging coordination between the Lebanese and Syrian governments to return the displaced home, while others encouraged their return to be organized via the United Nations.
Several officials of Hariri's al-Mustaqbal Movement are strongly opposed to any communication with Damascus, especially State Minister for Refugee Affairs Moein al-Merehbi.
Several political parties, especially Hizbullah and the Free Patriotic Movement, have called for coordinating the return of the displaced with the Syrian government.
Speak when you are spoken to Mr. Syrian slave. Your statement is nothing more than indirect pressure on the government to appoint you as liaison with the Syrian regime; a job you most definitely welcome.
You are the Salafis slaves, you are their human rights activists.
That we deliver these people to Idlib where they belong is the right thing to do.
but you said they are all pro assad and you sent them buses in the last syrian elections and got them to vote for Assad 97.8%.
Not all of them, but the ones with a salafi mind have to go. Do you really think it is possible to deport a million people?
The Salafis can be stopped though, and they will.
Remember the majority of the Syrian people still lives under Assad and that is well about 70 to 80%.
I know you have a love for the salafis, but face it. You lost this war, and now your kind must simply die or get out.
The salafis goes to Idlib, and the normal people live under Assad.
@ Moustique
Back in 2006 - some Lebanese & M14 cabinet regarded your Hezbollah and your Biaa el-Hadinat as Iranian Islamist fanatic group. Yet they didn't slam to the 100,000 Shiaa refugees who fled in 2006 to Syria as Iranian terrorist and refused to take them back or put conditions on taking them back - the way you want Assad to refuse to take the Syrian refugees back or want Assad to put conditions on taking them back.
Mystick, could you explain to the readers what are the main differences between Salafism and Khomeynism?
It was the Assad government that opened the refugee centers in 2006.
Not the Muslim Brotherhood or Nusra Front.
Salafis made their choice, they want to kill all the so called "heretics" as you yourselves call everybody.
Now accept that you must die in return, and stop whining like little cowards about it.
Accept your faith.
'Syrians in Lebanon battle crowds to vote for Bashar al-Assad' - The Guardian: 28 May 2014
Coordinated or not, refugees have to go. It will take years to clean up after them and for economic and emotional recovery of the Lebanese, so sooner they leave the better.
Evil eyes so clear in the picture. I cannot believe the iranian terrorist militia of hezbollah bombarded this sectarian to head of Security.
What's there to coordinate?
They are Syrians aren't they - they hold Syrian ID, Syrian passports. Assad regime and their supporters keep shouting that Assad gov is the only true gov for all Syrians. If that is so, these Syrian refugees should be able to go to the Syrian border, show their Syrian ID and get in Syria and onwards to wherever they want to go and settle in Syria.
Have anyone ever heard of a gov imposing conditions on accepting it's own citizens back?!?
What would Assad supporters have said if back in 2006 - the Lebanese gov said - we will not be accepting to take back the 100,000 Lebanese Shiaa refugees who fled the Isrseli war to Syria, unless the Syrian gov meets some conditions. It would have been preposterous- yet Hezbos are cheering Assad for doing exactly that - Heck they are encouraging Assad on putting conditions on Syrian refugees return.
Assad regime is treating the Syrian refugees in Lebanon in the same manner as Isrsel is treating the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.
This whole - Syrian Refugees will not be allowed to Return without coordinating with Assad regime - is nothing but a made up issue by Hezbollah and Assad regime to coerce the Lebanese Gov to reestablish official ties with the Syria regime.
There is no such thing as - there is a need to coordinate the return of the Syrian refugees to Syria. They are Syrian, Lebanon tells them to pack and leave in an organized humane way- they head to the border, show their Syrian IDs to the Syrian authorities and enter Syria.
Exactly in the same manner as there was no condittions from anyone to coordinate anything on the return of the 100,000 Lebanese Shiaa who fled to Syria in 2006 war. They just packed their stuff, headed to the border, presented their Lebanese ID, entered Lebanon and went back to build their homes.