Syrian Airstrikes Bomb 'Nusra Positions' in Arsal Outskirts

Syrian Airstrikes Bomb 'Nusra Positions' in Arsal Outskirtsإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Syria airstrikes at dawn on Monday targeted positions of al-Nusra Front militant group in the northeastern border town of Arsal, the National News Agency reported.
The raids come one day after similar strikes carried out on Sunday where Syrian fighter jets bombed the al-Kassarat area, media reports had said.
Similar raids had targeted the area in recent days.
The development comes amid reports that Hizbullah is preparing to launch a military campaign aimed at ousting the jihadist groups Islamic State and Fateh al-Sham Front from the area.
