Govt. Postpones Appointments Mechanism Debate, OKs Wind Power Generation

The government on Wednesday avoided a possible dispute over the mechanism of appointing civil servants by postponing the debate to another session as it approved an item on wind power generation.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri chaired the meeting at the Grand Serail.

“The item on the mechanism of administrative and diplomatic appointments was postponed,” Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil of AMAL Movement said after the session.

“We insist on the appointments mechanism that is in place although it needs more restraints,” he added.

Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh meanwhile announced that the Cabinet session witnessed “unanimity” on the need to keep the mechanism, while noting that it needs “fine-tuning and acceleration.”

Before the session began, Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hassan said: “We will adhere to the current mechanism of appointments because it eventually leads to fair results and better potentialities.”

For his part, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Qanso, also emphasized the need to maintain the current mechanism for appointments, saying "it ensures efficiency in the public sector.”

State Minister for Women's Affairs Jean Oghassabian said: “The mechanism is an integrated draft bill that has been in Parliament since 2005.”

The government is set to name a judge as governor of Mount Lebanon, a director-general of the Economic Council, a new director-general of the state-run television Tele Liban, members of the National Media Council, a new director of the National News Agency (NNA), in addition to a number of heads and members of boards of directors in government hospitals, reports said.

Media reports have recently circulated that political parties are divided over the appointment mechanism, with one camp adhering to the current mechanism and considering it the “ideal way for recruitment that opens the door to the appointment of competent public employees,” while another camp is seeking to replace the mechanism “on the basis that each party appoints candidates belonging to their own sect and affiliation regardless of competency.”