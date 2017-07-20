Turkey Rejects German Criticism over Activist's Detention

Turkey on Thursday denounced German criticism over the arrest of six rights activists, including a German national, as "unacceptable" and accused Berlin of interference.

Germany on Thursday issued a new Turkey travel advisory, a day after it summoned Turkey's ambassador over the detention of Peter Steudtner and issued a fresh warning about Ankara's respect for the rule of law.

Berlin also said it would "overhaul" its relations with Turkey.

German foreign ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said the Turkish envoy was told "in no uncertain terms" that the detention of Steudtner and others -- including Amnesty International's Turkey director -- pending trial was "incomprehensible and also unacceptable".

The Turkish foreign ministry accused Schaefer of "directly interfering in the Turkish judiciary and using expressions that exceed their limits."

"It is unacceptable," a statement said.

A Turkish court on Tuesday ordered six human rights activists to remain in custody for allegedly aiding a "terror" group, a charge Schaefer branded "absurd".

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has criticised the detention of the activists as "unjustified" and pledged to "advocate for (Steudtner) on all levels".