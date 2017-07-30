1 Dead, 4 Hurt in Attack on Beach Clubs in Turkey's Bodrum

A Turkish teenager was killed and four other people wounded Sunday when a gunman opened fire on two beach clubs in the upscale Aegean resort of Bodrum in western Turkey, reports said.

The gunman in the early hours of Sunday shot indiscriminately 26 times around two nightclubs on the seafront in the popular resort, the Hurriyet daily said.

Assistant waiter Furkan Say, 18, later died of his wounds in hospital. Two other waiters were wounded as well as one customer. Also hurt was the wife of Turkish TV personality Jess Molho, Zeynep, who was present at the club, it said.

There was no information on the identity or motive of the gunman and Hurriyet said police were seeking to catch the perpetrator.

Security has been heightened at nightclubs in Turkey after an Uzbek gunman went on the rampage at an Istanbul club on January 1, killing 39 people, most of them foreigners.

That attack was later claimed by Islamic State (IS) jihadists. However there was no indication from the authorities of any militant link in the Bodrum incident.