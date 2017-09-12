Nasrallah Says 'We are Writing Region's History, not Lebanon's'إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stated that Hizbullah has “won the war in Syria,” and that the party is “making history in the region," al-Akhbar daily reported on Tuesday.
“We are aware of our situation regarding the war in Syria. Out martyrs, wounded, captives and people are changing equations and writing the region's history, not Lebanon's,” said Nasrallah.
His remarks came at the annual meeting with readers of consolation on the eve of the holy month of Muharram, said the daily.
“We have won the war in Syria,” said Nasrallah, “what remains are only spares battles,” he added.
Hizbullah has fought alongside the troops of Syrian President Bashar Assad. More than a thousand of its fighters have died fighting alongside government forces in Syria.
Touching on the battle against the jihadist groups on the outskirts of Lebanon's eastern border, he said: “Fighting the IS and al-Nusra Front groups was the greatest plight we have experienced since 2010. It is even more serious than the 2006 July war.”
He accused the US, Israel, Qatar and Saudi Arabia of planning to eliminate the Resistance, he said: “Since 2011 we were aware that what was happening was a great sedition and that there is a US-Israeli-Qatari-Saudi project planning to eradicate the Resistance and settle the Palestinian cause.”
Nasrallah stated that Hizbullah has “won the war in Syria,” and that the party is “making history in the region
https://vid.me/Ubf4f
Russia won the Syrian war as well as the US led alliance which includes gulf countries. Hassan is high on meds or hachich.
Easily done, they're already preconditioned.
Just how did the U.S and Gulf win in Syria? Their plan was to oust Assad to begin with, now Assad still sits on his seat more powerful than ever with a battle hardened army.
They failed and you lost. March 14 lost, why else do you think Geagea, Jumblat and Hariri rushed to make a government with Hezb?
They realized Assad won and took their chances with Hezb instead of complete isolation.
Hahaha
What Smarty said is true.
The biggest winner in Syria is Russia.
Second winner is the US led alliance with US supported SDF Forces being second biggest force in Syria.
Hezbollah and other Iranian mercenary forces have lost big time when they failed to save Assad on their own, and Russia had to step in and take the lead the hegemony and the credit for saving Assad. Now Hezbollah and Iranian forces role is to be the cheap & dispensable foot soldiers to send in to do clean up jobs and no one cares about how many of them dies.
Nassrallah knows this.
The only battles Nassrallah won recently is the battle to win the hearts and minds of Daesh terrorist fighters, when Nassrallah overwhelmed them with free air-conditioned bus ride, banquet buffet lunches, and heart felt symphaty speeches towards them.
Assad won, really.
Why then do you think Hariri bypassed Assad and went straight to see the big boss in Syria - Russia (Lavrov) to discuss the Syrian Lebanese Issues...lol.
Is your Ansaroulkah winners in Yemen too...or barely surviving the beat up they are getting from all sides including, more recently from their ex-partner in crime - Saleh party.
Is your Ansaroulkah winners in Yemen too...or barely surviving the beat up they are getting from all sides including, more recently from their ex-partner in crime - Saleh party.
They can win anywhere even in Zimbabwe, but have lost in Lebanon where they destroyed this beautiful country.
Lebanon is more beauty than ever.
Seems my camp is more patriotic than yours, you are not even loyal to Lebanon just to America and dollars.
patriotic? loyal to Lebanon?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWjgln7EBU0
patriotic? loyal to Lebanon? part 2
https://vid.me/4Mlyj
Forgive us if we do not find beauty in the ashes of civil society and Lebanese independence that your Iranian Occupation Forces have left in their wake in what was once OUR country, the country of the Lebanese. And now, since your great meister has claimed he is writing the "region's history, not Lebanon's", perhaps you can all of you f-off from Lebanon and into the region. We have plenty of problems without you, so at least spare us the disgrace of having you exist on our soil, Iranians.
yes you may have won the war in Syria thanks to massive military and financial help from your masters in Iran. Remains to be seen if the murderous Assad regime will prevail post Syrian war.
his speech proves everyone right, what've been said all along that his party is working for Iran and syria while Lebanon is last on it's list. so his priority is outside this border while the Lebanese are suffering because of his actions.
if that isn't the recipe of a traitor i don't know what is!!!!!!!!
his speech proves everyone right, what've been said all along that his party is working for Iran and syria while Lebanon is last on it's list. so his priority is outside this border while the Lebanese are suffering because of his actions.
if that isn't the recipe of a traitor i don't know what is!!!!!!!!
Why is Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi claiming victory in Syria or is this Mullah Homard or Al Zawahiri I can't tell the difference. Seen one Jehadist terrorist seen them all, they all look the same to me with that uniform and the finger. Lemme put the dots on the letters, as you Arabs say. We are the ones who won in Syria and we will be dividing it with our partners the US while making sure the safety of Israel is paramount. In July 2015 General Soleimani came crawling to Moscow imploring me to help before a series of defeats for Assad and the various pro-Iran militias turns into a rout and Syria is lost including our bases there. Then later on when Khamenei's special envoy came pleading, begging and pulling on my pant leg I agreed under one mandatory condition that cannot be refused; Keep Israel safe just like Assad's father used to do. He stopped sobbing and agreed. The rest in history.
winners are Russia and Assad and syrian christian and allow and normal sunnis and other, inc Lebanon, losers are americans and gulf jihadi trash.
Who is Assad ? Oh you mean the Russian Muppet currently playing in Syrian theaters? Haven't you heard, it is his last season. Russians are planning on retiring him and replacing him with another...stay tuned for next season.
well said tex. meanwhile your s3oodi paymaster just visited tel aviv.
Hezbis like this stupid zabri. Have Buzzed us with the scoop that Saudi's have visited Tel Aviv for the 100th time already. And each time Hezbis or the Iranians broadcast such Scoop they stupidly expect their scoop to create an Uproar that in their fantasy dream they see the populace revolting against the Saudi royal family upon hearing their scoop.
You would think - from the lack of reaction from any Saudi street or Arab world - that the Iranians would get a hint that either nobody believes their bs scoop or nobody cares in Saudi Arabia or Arab world if they heard from the Iranian media that all of the Saudi royal family went surfing in Tel Aviv.
Stupid dumbass Hezbi never learn.
Americans are losers...hmmmm...US having second strongest force SDF in Syria holding large swath of Syria and a US no fly zone safeguarding them - when prior 2011 they had nothing - you see that as loss.
In Iraq - pro-US PM Obeidi, 20,000 US troops + US air forces currently deployed inside Iraq - when under Iranian PM Al-Maliki they were kicked out. Is that a reflection of U.S. loss too.
Americans are losers...hmmmm...US having second strongest force SDF in Syria holding large swath of Syria and a US no fly zone safeguarding them - when prior 2011 they had nothing - you see that as loss.
In Iraq - pro-US PM Obeidi, 20,000 US troops + US air forces currently deployed inside Iraq - when under Iranian PM Al-Maliki they were kicked out. Is that a reflection of U.S. loss too.
You are a Hezbi aren't you.
I can tell by your Hezbi traits - a stupid braineashed dumbass who believe whatever bs lies his divine demagogue Nassrallah dumps on him.
you are looti aren't you...