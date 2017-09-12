Nasrallah Says 'We are Writing Region's History, not Lebanon's'

Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stated that Hizbullah has “won the war in Syria,” and that the party is “making history in the region," al-Akhbar daily reported on Tuesday.

“We are aware of our situation regarding the war in Syria. Out martyrs, wounded, captives and people are changing equations and writing the region's history, not Lebanon's,” said Nasrallah.

His remarks came at the annual meeting with readers of consolation on the eve of the holy month of Muharram, said the daily.

“We have won the war in Syria,” said Nasrallah, “what remains are only spares battles,” he added.

Hizbullah has fought alongside the troops of Syrian President Bashar Assad. More than a thousand of its fighters have died fighting alongside government forces in Syria.

Touching on the battle against the jihadist groups on the outskirts of Lebanon's eastern border, he said: “Fighting the IS and al-Nusra Front groups was the greatest plight we have experienced since 2010. It is even more serious than the 2006 July war.”

He accused the US, Israel, Qatar and Saudi Arabia of planning to eliminate the Resistance, he said: “Since 2011 we were aware that what was happening was a great sedition and that there is a US-Israeli-Qatari-Saudi project planning to eradicate the Resistance and settle the Palestinian cause.”