Cyprus Pledges $10 Million Military Aid for Lebanon

by Naharnet Newsdesk 20 September 2017, 09:52
Cyprus announced that it will provide Lebanon's military with ammunition worth $10 million, media reports said Wednesday.

Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides announced after meeting his Lebanese counterpart Jebran Bassil in New York that his country would provide 10 million dollars worth of ammunition to the Lebanese army, media reports said.

The two men met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Cypriot media reports said that “bilateral relations as well as the trilateral cooperation between Cyprus-Greece-Lebanon were discussed.”

In June, Defense Minister Yaacoub Sarraf announced during an official visit to Cyprus that Lebanon will receive 15M euro in military aid from Cyprus.

Thumb marcus 20 September 2017, 10:18

pathetic beggars!

Reply Report
Thumb galaxy 20 September 2017, 12:06

If Lebanese officials cut down on their embezzlement of public funds and resources, they can arm the LAF with everything it needs without having to beg foreign nations.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 20 September 2017, 14:30

Change in Bassil's pocket.

Reply Report