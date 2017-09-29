LF Say Resources for Wage Hike Must be Secured, Warn of 'Financial Deterioration'

After the cabinet agreed on Thursday to pay the salaries according to the new wage hikes, the Lebanese Forces emphasized the need to secure revenues to fund the scale for future disbursement of salaries to “prevent financial deterioration,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

“Disbursing salaries based on the new wage scale requires a legal measure that prevents the government from disbursing salaries in the future without securing the needed revenues,” unnamed Lebanese Forces sources told the daily.

They said that failure to do so “will lead to financial deterioration and the monetary stability will tumble down.”

The Cabinet on Thursday reached a solution to the wage hike crisis where the salaries of public sector employees will be paid this month according to the new wage scale.

But due to lack of sources to fund the hikes, it has been agreed to pay this month's salaries to public sector employees on condition that they be suspended should no revenues be secured.

Deputy Prime Minister Ghassan Hasbani confirmed after the cabinet meeting that the wage hike “could be suspended” in the coming months “should no revenues be secured to fund it.”

The crisis had erupted after the Constitutional Council revoked a tax law aimed at funding the new wage scale following an appeal filed by ten MPs led by Sami Gemayel.

The ruling prompted the Cabinet to hold several emergency sessions in a bid to find alternative funding sources, amid protests and an open-ended strike that was declared by private and public school teachers and public employees.

The Cabinet will hold another session Friday to put the final touches.