Riachi: Christians Must Create Genuine Peace with Muslim Partners

Minister of Information Melhem Riachi said on Friday that it is the "duty of Christians" to look beyond worldwide extremism and to opt for real peace with Muslim partners, the National News Agency reported.

Speaking during a conference titled “Christian Media...Towards Unity” under the patronage of Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi, Riachi said: “Christians must create a mystical situation and look beyond extremism worldwide. It is our duty as Christians to create real peace with our Muslim partner.”

"Take your time issuing the conference recommendations within the next few days and send them to the Information Ministry to be broadcast to the whole world by NNA and other local media outlets," Riachi told participants at the conference.

“Let these recommendations be binding to help build positive and civilized media,” he concluded.