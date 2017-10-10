Swiss Police Arrest Two Tunisians over Marseille Attack

Swiss police have arrested two Tunisians have been arrested in the country, suspected of links to the fatal stabbing of two young women in the French city of Marseille earlier this month, Swiss media reported.

The Tunisians, both asylum seekers, were arrested on Sunday in Chiasso, near the Italian border, after an international warrant was issued over suspected links to Ahmed Hanachi, who killed two women in Marseille on October 1, Swiss news agency ATS reported, citing Swiss federal police.