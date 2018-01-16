Jubeir: Iran a 'Danger Source' Due to Role in Lebanon, Yemen and Syria

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel a-Jubeir accused Iran on Tuesday of being the “biggest source of danger in the region” because of its role in Lebanon, Yemen and Syria.

“Iran has supplied the Huthis with missiles that targeted Saudi Arabia,” he said in a press conference with his Belgium counterpart.

He added: “The nuclear deal with Iran needs improvement to prevent Tehran from enriching uranium.”

In the file of the Yemeni crisis, Jubeir said “Saudi Arabia is working to prevent the fall of Yemen in the hands of Iran and Hizbullah,” pointing out that “SA has received and hosted more than one million Yemeni refugees.”

He assured that the Yemen's ports are open “but the Huthis are stealing the humanitarian aid.”