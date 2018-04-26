After 4-Year Vacancy, New Lebanese Ambassador to S.Korea Submits Credentials

Lebanon's new ambassador to South Korea, Antoine Azzam, presented his credentials on Thursday to President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House in Seoul, the National News Agency reported.

The South Korean president welcomed the appointment of a Lebanese ambassador to his country after a four-year vacancy in this post, said NNA.

He conveyed his best greetings to Lebanese President Michel Aoun, assuring him that the South Korean government would do its utmost efforts to strengthen cooperation and bilateral exchanges. "We are waiting for the role that the Lebanese embassy will play at this level," he said.

Moon Jae-in also stated that the period spent by his country's contingent within the UNIFIL exceeds that spent by any other unit outside the borders, expressing satisfaction that the South Korean presence in South Lebanon is a factor of stability, peace and growth.

He also assured South Korea's support for the Lebanese constitutional institutions, thanking Lebanon for its support and its condemnation of nuclear test.