Electoral Violations Reported in Lebanese Expat Vote

Several electoral violations were reported as the voting of Lebanese expats got underway in six Arab countries on Friday.

A monitor from the Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections (LADE) said that in the Saudi city of Jeddah, officials thwarted attempts by some voters to use cellphones behind voting booths to take footage of their ballots during the voting process.

“The aforementioned voters decided not to cast their ballots after their attempts were foiled,” the monitor said, noting that cellphones were later taken away from all voters participating in the electoral process.

In Oman's Muscat, “a security camera was present behind the voting booth,” the LADE monitor said.

“The ministry was informed and the issue was resolved,” she added.

LBCI television meanwhile reported that in Dubai, some voters objected after their ballot envelopes were not sealed.

The TV network said the official in charge of the polling station told the objecting voters that the new electoral law does not stipulate the sealing of envelopes and that a box containing all envelopes would be sealed with red wax ahead of being sent to Lebanon.