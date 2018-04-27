Zgharta's Kayssar Mouawad Withdraws from Electoral Race

Parliamentary candidate Kayssar Mouawad announced Friday his withdrawal from the electoral race in the third north Lebanon electoral district.

“I announce my withdrawal from the Pulse of Strong Republic list in the North's third district, seeing as victory in Zgharta is not among the list's priorities,” Mouawad said at a press conference.

“We no longer tell friends and allies from political rivals,” he lamented.

Under the new electoral law, which is based on closed lists of candidates, any electoral alliance has the right to replace candidates who withdraw from the race after the official registration of the lists.

North Lebanon's third electoral district contains the majority Christian administrative districts of Bsharri, Zgharta, Koura and Batroun.

Mouawad withdrew from a list formed by the Lebanese Forces, the Kataeb Party, the Democratic Left Movement and independents.

The Free Patriotic Movement and the Marada Movement have formed rival lists.