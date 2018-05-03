Report: Govt. Convenes in Final Meet Before General Elections

Lebanon’s government will convene in a final meeting before the country launches its general elections on Sunday, to discuss some files described as “non controversial” amid expectations it is going to be “calm and short”, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Thursday.

The Cabinet, convening at Baabda Palace, will discuss “two reports presented by the ministers of defence and interior, highlighting the security measures ahead of the elections and the security and military apparatuses tasked with preserving a safe and smooth electoral process,” sources told the daily.

Furthermore, Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil is expected to present the Cabinet with a report about the electricity issue, and the approach to address a looming crisis which could be exacerbated early in summer when the demand for electricity increases, ministerial sources said.

They added that “Abi Khalil had met with Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil a few days ago and discussed the so-called crisis of the Deir Ammar power plant, in implementation of the Cabinet decision in its previous session, to assign the executing company to move from the task of building the plant to the task of management.”

Among 44 items on the Cabinet agenda, the government will decide on a number of appointments to the Economic and Social Council, and in the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, and the Interior Ministry’s request to renew contracts for 151 individuals working at the Directorate General for Personal Status.