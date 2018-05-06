Low Turnout in Lebanon's First Parliamentary Vote in 9 Years

Low Turnout in Lebanon's First Parliamentary Vote in 9 Yearsإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Lebanon's much-delayed parliamentary elections witnessed a low turnout on Sunday, with the lowest at 28% in Beirut's first electoral district – Ashrafieh, Rmeil, Saifi and Medawar.
The highest turnout was meanwhile recorded in the Rashaya-West Bekaa district at 63.31 percent.
In Beirut's second district, where a record nine lists competed, voter turnout reached 37.15%.
Meanwhile the turnout was 42.11% in the Batroun-Bsharri-Zgharta-Koura district, 42.54% in Chouf-Aley, 58.31% in Tripoli-Minieh-Dinniyeh, 47.64% in Metn and 55.19% in Keserwan-Jbeil.
In Zahle the turnout stood at 47.81% as it reached 47.27% in Baalbek-Hermel, 46.18% in Sidon-Jezzine, 39.80% in Tyre-Zahrani, 55.88% in Marjeyoun-Hasbaya-Bint Jbeil-Nabatieh, 48.95% in Akkar and 44.50% in Baabda.
Accordingly, the so-called electoral quotient, or the needed threshold for a list to qualify for winning seats, stood at 18,649 in North-1, 10,823 in North-2, 10,625 in North-3, 12,811 in Mt. Lebanon-1, 11,470 in Mt. Lebanon-2, 11,629 in Mt. Lebanon-3, 12,687 in Mt. Lebanon-4, 12,252 in South-1, 19,121 in South-2, 18,841 in South-3, 11,039 in Bekaa-1, 9,587 in Bekaa-2, 16,729 in Bekaa-3, 6,087 in Beirut-1 and 12,851 in Beirut-2.
The electoral threshold is calculated by dividing the number of voters in each electoral district over the number of seats allocated to it.
What did they expect people are tired of the same crowed ripping them off. No change same old crooks will now have a chance to screw the people for the next millennium.
people are tired of the same crowed ripping them off.
Exactly ! And when people have the chance to change the situation they do nothing... and they ll keep lameting for the 4 coming years (then the 4 years after them) like u r doing right now.
Obviously it s easier to play the victim role then assume the responsability and try (at least try) to make a difference.
Well done observer, you are correct I did nothing but watch as I have seen countless people vote for now reason. Glad you were there though to make up the difference of my mistake and countless others. Thanks to your forethought and dillegnece, the nation is saved once again.