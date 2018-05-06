Low Turnout in Lebanon's First Parliamentary Vote in 9 Years

Lebanon's much-delayed parliamentary elections witnessed a low turnout on Sunday, with the lowest at 28% in Beirut's first electoral district – Ashrafieh, Rmeil, Saifi and Medawar.

The highest turnout was meanwhile recorded in the Rashaya-West Bekaa district at 63.31 percent.

In Beirut's second district, where a record nine lists competed, voter turnout reached 37.15%.

Meanwhile the turnout was 42.11% in the Batroun-Bsharri-Zgharta-Koura district, 42.54% in Chouf-Aley, 58.31% in Tripoli-Minieh-Dinniyeh, 47.64% in Metn and 55.19% in Keserwan-Jbeil.

In Zahle the turnout stood at 47.81% as it reached 47.27% in Baalbek-Hermel, 46.18% in Sidon-Jezzine, 39.80% in Tyre-Zahrani, 55.88% in Marjeyoun-Hasbaya-Bint Jbeil-Nabatieh, 48.95% in Akkar and 44.50% in Baabda.

Accordingly, the so-called electoral quotient, or the needed threshold for a list to qualify for winning seats, stood at 18,649 in North-1, 10,823 in North-2, 10,625 in North-3, 12,811 in Mt. Lebanon-1, 11,470 in Mt. Lebanon-2, 11,629 in Mt. Lebanon-3, 12,687 in Mt. Lebanon-4, 12,252 in South-1, 19,121 in South-2, 18,841 in South-3, 11,039 in Bekaa-1, 9,587 in Bekaa-2, 16,729 in Bekaa-3, 6,087 in Beirut-1 and 12,851 in Beirut-2.

The electoral threshold is calculated by dividing the number of voters in each electoral district over the number of seats allocated to it.