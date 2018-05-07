Israeli Minister Says ‘Lebanon Equals Hizbullah’ after Election

An Israeli ministers said on Monday that high Hizbullah results in the country’s parliamentary elections, means Israel “will not differentiate” between Hizbullah and the State of Lebanon in any future war.

“The results of the elections in Lebanon have been based on our perception for some time: Lebanon equals Hizbullah,” said Israeli minister Naftali Bennet on Twitter.

“Israel will not differentiate between the sovereign State of Lebanon and Hizbullah and will see Lebanon responsible for any action emanating from its territory,” he added.

Lebanon staged its first legislative elections in nine years on Sunday, with polls marking a low turnout.

Although official results have not been yet announced, but Hizbullah was poised to seal a win in some electoral districts mainly in south Lebanon's second and thirds electoral districts.

The Hizbullah-AMAL Movement coalition's campaign also said its list won four seats in Beirut's second district -- one for Hizbullah, one for AMAL, one for al-Ahbash and one for the Free Patriotic Movement.