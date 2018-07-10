Three Get Jail Terms for Collaborating with Israel

Three Get Jail Terms for Collaborating with Israelإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
The Military Court on Tuesday sentenced three people in absentia to 15 years in jail with hard labor on charges of spying for Israel.
The National News Agency identified the three fugitives as Salam Fakhouri, Assad Saqr and Antoinette al-Naddaf.
The three convicts were also stripped of their civil rights.
If you are military and corrupt, your punishment is LL200,000 according to the Military court:
ختمت المحكمة العسكرية الدائمة برئاسة العميد الركن حسين عبدالله المحاكمات في سلسلة من الملفات التي تنظر فيها، وفي عدادها ملف يحاكم فيه أربعة عشر مدعى عليهم من العسكريين بتهمة الاشتراك في ما بينهم، قبول ودفع رشاوى من أجل تطويع مدنيين في الجيش وتمديد خدمات عسكريين وتوظيف آخرين، فقضت بتغريم نقيب في الجيش (هو الأعلى رتبة بينهم) ومؤهل سابق ورقيب مبلغا وقدره 200 ألف ليرة، وتغريم ستة آخرين من المدعى عليهم مبلغ 1900 ليرة عن كل واحد منهم.
https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2018/07/05/tribunal-militaire-9/
Today, by definition, being a soldier = being corrupt. When the LAF doesn’t stop armed convoys going / coming from / to Syria or going south despite the U.N.resolution, they break the law and are unpatriotic. It’s treason and deserves the harshest of all sentences, death.
That's unfair. Soldiers obey orders, they don't invent them and I wouldn't want the LAF soldiers to invent orders. The unpatriotic corruption is from the civilian officials who are failing in they duty to give the army the proper orders.
You can’t have this logic as defense, the nazi soldiers were following orders too. Still, the LAF and the Nazis aren’t too different.