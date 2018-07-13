Choucair Quotes Berri, ‘Cabinet Will Soon Be Formed’

Speaker Nabih Berri sent positive signals on Friday on the controversial formation of the Cabinet during talks with Mohammed Choucair, Chairman of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Lebanon.

After meeting the Speaker in Ain el-Tineh, Choucair quoted Berri as saying that the government will be “born soon,” pointing out to some practical steps facilitating its formation.

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri was tasked with forming the government on May 24.

His task has been delayed since because of wrangling between political parties over Cabinet shares and portfolios.

Differences have ranged between the Lebanese Forces and Free Patriotic Movement over the number of seats allocated for each in addition to the post of deputy prime minister. And, the so-called Druze obstacle and the representation of the Sunni opposition in the government.