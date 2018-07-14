Report: Arslan Rejects Exclusion from Cabinet

Lebanese Democratic Party leader MP Talal Arslan reportedly rejected his exclusion from the new government, to be lined up by the premier, with sources saying that PSP leader Walid Jumblat’s “monopolization of the Druze community’s representation is dangerous,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.

According to information obtained by the daily, Arslan has “categorically rejected” his elimination, and insists on being “personally represented.”

“Based on the results of the parliamentary elections at the Druze arena, it is normal for Arslan to be represented. Jumblat’s attempt to monopolize the Druze representation is dangerous. It would leave negative and dangerous results,” party sources told the daily.

Jumblat insists to allocate the whole three Druze Cabinet seats to his Progressive Socialist Party. Arslan, of the Strong Lebanon bloc and Jumblat’s rival Druze figure, also wants a share.

The sources said that “Jumblat rejects the real partnership in the Druze community, in order to maintain his hegemony on the mountain and its political decision.”

The so-called Druze obstacle is one of the problems delaying the Cabinet formation.

Differences between the Lebanese Forces and Free Patriotic Movement over portfolios one one hand, and the representation of Sunni opposition figures have also hampered the lineup.