Aoun Receives Final Report of EU Election Observation Mission

President Michel Aoun received the final report of the European Union's Election Observation Mission (EOM) in Lebanon that observed the May parliamentary elections, the National News Agency reported on Monday.

During his meeting with the Chief Observer, Elena Valenciano, at Baabda Palace, Aoun hailed the EOM’s work, saying: “We appreciate the EOM efforts and we will follow up on its recommendations with the new government," he said.

For her part, Valenciano said: “The mission's assessment of the elections process is very positive.”

Lebanon staged its general based on a new proportional representation system on May 6, 2018.