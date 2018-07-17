Berri on Cabinet Formation: 'I Don’t See Anything Positive'
Despite the so-called Druze obstacle delaying the Cabinet formation, Speaker Nabih Berri said “it is not difficult to solve,” meanwhile describing the conflict between the Lebanese Forces and Free Patriotic Movement over Cabinet shares as the ‘“mother of all obstacles,” al-Akhbar daily reported on Tuesday.
Pointing to several attempts to solve that problem, Berri said “they have all failed.”
On Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri’s Monday remarks that the government will be lined up within one or two weeks, Berri said: “I wish it is formed today before tomorrow. What is important is that it be lined up in the near future.
“No agreement has been reached so far. I don't see anything positive because we have not made any progress in the last two weeks.”
Hariri was tasked with forming the new government on May 24.
Several obstacles are hindering his mission, especially political wrangling over the Christian and Druze shares.
The country should rebrand it's name to The Banana Republic of Warlords. 2 months after parliamentary elections and they still can't form a government. What a disgrace. Why don't you pick 18 ministers each representing their sect and call it a day, since "EVERYONE" must be represented. Tfeh.
