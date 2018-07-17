Parliament Elects Members of its Parliamentary Committees

The Parliament elected on Tuesday its 17 parliamentary committees and is expected to elect the presidents and rapporteurs later during the day, the National News Agency reported.

Held in Nejmeh Square, the session was chaired by speaker Nabih Berri.

NNA added that the elected members of the committees are expected to meet later today to elect the presidents and rapporteurs.

Speaker Nabih Berri pointed out that in line with the internal system the presidents and secretaries should be elected within three days, but according to norms, they will be elected on the same day, said NNA.