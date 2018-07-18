Mobile version

Report: President ‘Criticism’ of Premier’s Formation Policy ‘Annoys’ Hariri

by Naharnet Newsdesk 18 July 2018, 09:26
W460

With the ongoing stalemate delaying the government formation, things have started to take a “negative turn,” especially over the "divergence" in opinion between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri over the the approach adopted in addressing the issue, the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, remarks made by the President “criticizing” Hariri's performance have “tensed out the political atmospheres.” Sources close to the Premier have reflected his “dismay,” said the daily.

Free Patriotic Movement sources said that Aoun (FPM founder) “is annoyed by the delay in the government formation,” reportedly saying that Hariri “is not making enough initiatives as required to resolve the obstacles,” hinting at his “bias to the demands of some parties, while ignoring others.”

The sources who spoke of condition of anonymity, added “the Christian obstacle has two sides, the Lebanese Forces and the FPM, but Hariri has held talks with the first party without doing the same with the second side.”

Turning to the Druze obstacle between Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat and MP Talal Arslan, they said that Hariri has “met with Jumblat but not Arslan. Plus, he refuses to discuss the allocation of a Cabinet share for the Sunni opposition.”

“These remarks did not go unnoticed among the prime minister’s sources,” said the newspaper, “the Premier expressed his dissatisfaction with Aoun’s remarks” stressing at the same time that the task of forming the government is “limited to him alone as Premier.”

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 10
Thumb justin 18 July 2018, 09:35

The sources who spoke of condition of anonymity, added “the Christian obstacle has two sides, the Lebanese Forces and the FPM, but Hariri has held talks with the first party without doing the same with the second side.”

That is not true. Hariri has met Bassil at least twice at the center house!

باسيل سخِر من الحريري… وتهجّم على جنبلاط
كلاماً من مصدر ثقة نقل الى الحريري قبل أيام قاله باسيل اثر حضوره احدى مباريات المونديال في روسيا وتضمن ما وصف بالسخرية من الرئيس المكلف والتهجم على رئيس الحزب التقدمي الاشتراكي النائب السابق وليد جنبلاط.
https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2018/07/18/basil-mocks-hariri/

Reply Report
Thumb janoubi 18 July 2018, 11:35

apparently, he referred to him as 'tartoor'.

Reply Report
Thumb galaxy 18 July 2018, 13:44

I agree with Bassil on this one.

Report
Thumb s.o.s 18 July 2018, 13:23

lol Janoubi, are you serious? he calls him 'tartoor'? so humiliating!

Reply Report
Thumb janoubi 18 July 2018, 13:32

yes, that is the exact term he used to refer to Hariri while he was watching the World Cup finals.

Report
Thumb s.o.s 18 July 2018, 13:34

lol that's so mean.... but he deserves it!

Report
Thumb ashtah 18 July 2018, 13:40

@janubi

Apparently, you are right. That's what I have been reading on social media. Some say it was even 'recorded' by someone on his/her phone!

Reply Report
Missing thatisit 18 July 2018, 11:19

hariri's inexperience and political nonchalant has given the mullahs of iran and kharallah, the terrorist regime in syria and the aounis fpm one political victory after another.

Reply Report
Missing thatisit 18 July 2018, 11:19

hariri's inexperience and political nonchalant has given the mullahs of iran and kharallah, the terrorist regime in syria and the aounis fpm one political victory after another.

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 18 July 2018, 19:19

Poor snowflake is hariri hurt by these harsh words? tsk tsk tsk.... he obviously needs another hasty trip to KSA for them to remind him to man-up.

Reply Report