UK Says Putin 'Ultimately' Responsible for Spy Poisoning

by Naharnet Newsdesk 06 September 2018, 10:37
British Security Minister Ben Wallace said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "ultimate" responsibility for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent in England in March.

"Ultimately he does in so far as he is the president of the Russian Federation and it is his government that controls, funds and directs the military intelligence," which London has accused of carrying out the Novichok poisoning, Wallace told BBC radio.

