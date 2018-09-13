Amazon's Bezos Unveils $2 Billion Philanthropic Fund

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced he was launching a philanthropic fund with a $2 billion initial commitment to help homeless families and launch preschools in low-income communities.

The world's richest individual made the announcement on Twitter a year after asking for ideas on how he could use his personal fortune -- now estimated at some $163 billion -- for charitable efforts.

The "Bezos Day One Fund" will contribute to "existing nonprofits that help homeless families" and also fund "a network of new, nonprofit, tier-one preschools in low-income communities," he wrote.