Al-Rahi Urges Formation of 'Neutral, Emergency Govt.'إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday called for the formation of what he called a “neutral emergency government” that would “begin building national unity.”
“We urge the President and the Prime Minister-designate to speed up the formation of the government and we tell them that it is unacceptable to procrastinate,” al-Rahi added during a tour of the Iqlim al-Kharroub region.
“There is no justification for the failure to form it. Neither shares nor sizes are the priority but the priority is rather Lebanon and its people,” al-Rahi went on to say.
“You do not have the right to refrain from building a government or to refrain from building a country,” the patriarch emphasized.
Political wrangling over shares is still impeding the formation of the new government.
PM-designate Saad Hariri was tasked with forming a new government on May 24.
and who will nominate/appoint those neutral ministers? Aoun or Bassil?
Crap! I hope that doesn't set off Aoun's supporters and sack Bkerké again and beat him up like they did the previous one.
There's nothing neutral in Lebanon. There's no nationality, it's all sectarian and based on that will tell which foreign influence you belong to: The fanatical/Suicidal/eternal war of Iran, The Islamist/Pan Arabists/Baathist/Syrians/GCC, and the West.
Bless his holy cotton socks his royal eminence always has a great message for the people at his feet.