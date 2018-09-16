Mobile version

Al-Rahi Urges Formation of 'Neutral, Emergency Govt.'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 16 September 2018, 16:33
Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday called for the formation of what he called a “neutral emergency government” that would “begin building national unity.”

“We urge the President and the Prime Minister-designate to speed up the formation of the government and we tell them that it is unacceptable to procrastinate,” al-Rahi added during a tour of the Iqlim al-Kharroub region.

“There is no justification for the failure to form it. Neither shares nor sizes are the priority but the priority is rather Lebanon and its people,” al-Rahi went on to say.

“You do not have the right to refrain from building a government or to refrain from building a country,” the patriarch emphasized.

Political wrangling over shares is still impeding the formation of the new government.

PM-designate Saad Hariri was tasked with forming a new government on May 24.

Comments 9
Thumb ___flamethrower___ 16 September 2018, 16:56

Best FPM Patriarch, ever!

Reply Report
Thumb ashtah 16 September 2018, 17:24

Al-Rahi Urges Formation of 'Neutral, Emergency Govt.'

and who will nominate/appoint those neutral ministers? Aoun or Bassil?

Reply Report
Thumb roflmfao 16 September 2018, 18:04

Crap! I hope that doesn't set off Aoun's supporters and sack Bkerké again and beat him up like they did the previous one.

Reply Report
Missing rabiosa 16 September 2018, 18:06

There's nothing neutral in Lebanon. There's no nationality, it's all sectarian and based on that will tell which foreign influence you belong to: The fanatical/Suicidal/eternal war of Iran, The Islamist/Pan Arabists/Baathist/Syrians/GCC, and the West.

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 16 September 2018, 18:38

Bless his holy cotton socks his royal eminence always has a great message for the people at his feet.

Reply Report
Thumb justin 16 September 2018, 18:39

delusional

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 16 September 2018, 21:07

There's got to be more than wine in his chalice!

Reply Report
Thumb enterprise 17 September 2018, 04:37

He is lobbying to form the government himself.

Reply Report
Thumb beatryce 17 September 2018, 07:49

mais il n'est pas neutre!

Reply Report