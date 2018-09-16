Al-Rahi Urges Formation of 'Neutral, Emergency Govt.'

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday called for the formation of what he called a “neutral emergency government” that would “begin building national unity.”

“We urge the President and the Prime Minister-designate to speed up the formation of the government and we tell them that it is unacceptable to procrastinate,” al-Rahi added during a tour of the Iqlim al-Kharroub region.

“There is no justification for the failure to form it. Neither shares nor sizes are the priority but the priority is rather Lebanon and its people,” al-Rahi went on to say.

“You do not have the right to refrain from building a government or to refrain from building a country,” the patriarch emphasized.

Political wrangling over shares is still impeding the formation of the new government.

PM-designate Saad Hariri was tasked with forming a new government on May 24.