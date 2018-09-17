Knife Attacker Wounds Belgian Police Officer

A Belgian police officer received a knife wound to the head and his alleged attacker was shot and left in a "serious condition" on Monday, Brussels police said.

The incident took place in Parc Maximilien, an area known as a gathering point for mainly North African immigrants hoping to head on to Britain, police spokeswoman Ilse Van Der Keere said.

The official said the suspect attacked one policeman with a knife and was in turn wounded in the head and leg when a second officer opened fire.

The suspect is receiving treatment and the incident is under investigation.