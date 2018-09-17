New Batch of Displaced Syrians Returns Home from Tripoli

A new batch of displaced Syrians returned to their homeland Monday from the northern city of Tripoli.

Lebanese General Security agents escorted the buses that carried the refugees to Syria, the National News Agency said.

The agents also “oversaw the registration of the names and the organized the safe return,” NNA added.

A number of returnees expressed their gratitude for Lebanon's government and people and thanked General Security for offering assistance.

“General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim's instructions are clear on offering all the necessary help to all returnees,” a spokesman for General Security said.

“This should motivate the remaining displaced Syrians to voluntarily return to their homeland Syria and measures have been carefully taken to secure a safe return,” the spokesman added.