Aoun: Lira Not in Danger, Lebanon Not on Path of Bankruptcy

Aoun: Lira Not in Danger, Lebanon Not on Path of Bankruptcyإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
President Michel Aoun reassured Wednesday over the stability of the financial and economic situations in Lebanon.
“Neither the lira is in danger nor Lebanon is on the path of bankruptcy,” Aoun tweeted, warning against “spreading rumors.”
“The same as we resisted for the sake of our freedom, sovereignty and independence, today we must resist to rescue our country,” the president added.
