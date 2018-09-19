Mobile version

Aoun: Lira Not in Danger, Lebanon Not on Path of Bankruptcy

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 19 September 2018, 15:03
President Michel Aoun reassured Wednesday over the stability of the financial and economic situations in Lebanon.

“Neither the lira is in danger nor Lebanon is on the path of bankruptcy,” Aoun tweeted, warning against “spreading rumors.”

“The same as we resisted for the sake of our freedom, sovereignty and independence, today we must resist to rescue our country,” the president added.

Lebanon
Comments 19
Missing ysurais 19 September 2018, 16:03

Thank u for reassuring us-- good.

Thumb beatryce 19 September 2018, 16:05

excusez-moi, mais que sait-il des questions financières?

Thumb s.o.s 19 September 2018, 17:33

C’est un touche à tout, ce monsieur est complètement polyvalent, omniscient malgré sa très petite taille. D’ailleurs, il m’a été rapporté qu’il courrait plus vite que son ombre, ce sont les soldats qu’il a laissé derrière qui l’ont ecrit de leur sang quand les syriens on envahi le Liban. A hero made in Lebanon lmao.

Thumb ___flamethrower___ 19 September 2018, 16:13

Never has Lebanon known or seen a President who is financially astute like this one, ever!

Thumb lubnani.masi7i 19 September 2018, 16:15

“The same as we resisted for the sake of our freedom, sovereignty and independence"

LOL

and his 'Strong Lebanon' coalition includes every relic from the Syrian and Iranian regimes, including Al Ahbash, Elie Firzli, the SSNP, Talal Arslan, etc.

Thumb eagledawn 19 September 2018, 16:21

Aoun: Lira Not in Danger

.... and World Markets instantly reacted: The Dow skyrocketed reaching unprecedented one day gains while NASDAQ stopped trading on fears of bargain hunters and excessively high number of puts on the Lebanese Pound.

Missing rami 19 September 2018, 16:23

With his wealth, he doesn't need to worry.

Thumb Puppet 19 September 2018, 16:29

You ask me : "Puppet, do you respect general Aoun who is now president and Imam?"
I Answer : "I sure do"

You Ask me : "Puppet, why do you respect general Aoun who is now president and Imam?"
I Answer: " I dunno, I just do"

Thumb lebanonforever 19 September 2018, 17:11

oh noooo
the lira is in danger and our beloved Lebanon seems on the path of bankruptcy...

Anything MujnAoun states, scary but generally the opposite is likely

What an embarrassment to have such a corrupt greedy liar sitting in the chair he remains craving

Thumb patriotic 19 September 2018, 19:04

trolls spewing anti-Lebanese comments, some write from Haifa or beyond Haifa, some from Riyadh and some others from within who suppose to be the real danger...

Thumb _citizen_ 19 September 2018, 19:10

'patriotic' to Bani Majus

Thumb justin 19 September 2018, 19:20

southern, do you keep your savings in U.S Dollar or Iranian Rials?

Thumb doodle-dude 19 September 2018, 19:21

lol @Jadbehiotic

Thumb s.o.s 19 September 2018, 19:30

Hey potatotriotic, stop spilling gas when refilling our cars, how many times do I need to tell you it’s dangerous? No cell phone and no smoking either. How’s Dearborn at this time of the year, are you feeling the first chills?

Thumb galaxy 19 September 2018, 19:34

ya iraní

when will you martyr yourself so we can name a waste dump/landfill after you.

Thumb ashtah 19 September 2018, 19:39

loool

Thumb marcus 19 September 2018, 19:43

A Public W.C would be more fitting for this @POS.

Thumb canadianleb 19 September 2018, 20:16

If my net worth was estimated at a billion USD I wouldn't be worried either...

Missing un520 19 September 2018, 20:52

It was nice to hear the orcestra still playing while Titanic went down also...

