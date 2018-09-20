Report: FBI Chief Expected in Beirut
In a first, FBI Director Christopher Wray will reportedly visit Lebanon after being appointed in his post following a confrontation with his predecessor James Comey, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Thursday.
Preparations for the visit were surrounded with “confidentiality”, well-informed diplomatic sources told the daily, describing it as “urgent and important.”
They added that Wray “wants to have direct talks with senior Lebanese officials.”
The US official heads a large delegation of senior aides who are charged with security, military, intelligence and economic portfolios, to hold wide consultations with senior Lebanese military and security officials, according to the daily.
I have the utmost respect for Mrs. keserwaniaseel because it likes non boring variety.
One of his topics will be to discuss the lay-out of the Beirut sewers underground plan and access. Anyone knows why?
He probably thinks his assignment is to pressure Hezbullah. The game, I think, is to leave Hezbullah no alternative but to put its masses on the streets for civil rights reform: the abolition of the Christian set-aside of half of Parliament in Constitutional Article 24, leaving Hezbullah deprived of its "outside the tent pissing in" function on the one hand and putting Lebanon's government on a solid footing of public support on the other. Such pressure is probably impossible, but it should make Hezbullah take the same steps voluntarily, joyfully in fact. Not "make" Hezbullah. Convince Hezbullah: as a matter of historical timeliness.