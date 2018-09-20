Report: FBI Chief Expected in Beirut

In a first, FBI Director Christopher Wray will reportedly visit Lebanon after being appointed in his post following a confrontation with his predecessor James Comey, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Thursday.

Preparations for the visit were surrounded with “confidentiality”, well-informed diplomatic sources told the daily, describing it as “urgent and important.”

They added that Wray “wants to have direct talks with senior Lebanese officials.”

The US official heads a large delegation of senior aides who are charged with security, military, intelligence and economic portfolios, to hold wide consultations with senior Lebanese military and security officials, according to the daily.