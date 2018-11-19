Trump to Hariri: U.S. Looks Forward to Working with Govt. Committed to Upholding Sovereignty

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has received a cable of greetings marking Lebanon’s Independence Day from U.S. President Donald Trump, Hariri’s office said on Monday.

“We deeply value the partnership between our two countries and applaud the great progress your government has made over the past year, including by holding a successful legislative election and remaining steadfast in the fight against terrorism,” Trump says in the cable.

“The United States looks forward to working with a new Lebanese government that is committed to upholding Lebanon’s sovereignty and political independence,” the U.S. leader added.

“The United States stands firm in our support for a prosperous, secure, and peaceful Lebanon,” Trump went on to say.

Hariri has been trying to put together a cabinet since May 24.

His mission has been hampered by several obstacles related to the representation of the various parties, the last of which is a spat over the representation of six pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs.