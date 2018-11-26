Independent Sunni MPs Give Hariri '48-hr Deadline' to Meetup

Independent Sunni MPs Give Hariri '48-hr Deadline' to Meetupإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs said they are giving Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri 48 hours to set a date to meet with them, adamantly stressing their right to be represented in the government, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Monday.
“We are giving Hariri 48 hours to set a date and meet us. Any meeting after that deadline is meaningless,” one of the six so-called Independent Sunni MPs told the daily without being named.
However he said “nothing new has emerged regarding their demands for representation in the government.”
After holding separate parliamentary consultations with Hariri, each as part of his own bloc, the six MPs decided to form a separate bloc.
The MPs are: MP Abdel-Rahim Mrad, Adnan Traboulsi, Qassem Hashem (Amal Movement parliamentary bloc) Walid Sukkarieh (Hizbullah parliamentary bloc), Jihad al-Samad and Faisal Karami belong to a bloc that includes the Marada Movement.
The new government was on the verge of formation on October 29 after the Lebanese Forces accepted the portfolios that were assigned to it but a last-minute hurdle over the representation of the pro-Hizbullah Sunni MPs surfaced.
Hizbullah has insisted that the six Sunni MPs should be given a seat in the government, refraining from providing Hariri with the names of its three Shiite ministers in a bid to press him.
Hariri has rejected the demand, announcing that he’d rather step down than give the aforementioned lawmakers a seat from his own share in the government.
or what? These people who do not even form a block are making threats now? Disgusting...
sorry to disappoint you they formed a gathering not a block
"After holding separate parliamentary consultations with Hariri, each as part of his own bloc, the six MPs decided to form a separate bloc."
but the illiterate low life above cannot read or comprehend.
Yes genius! Three are from Amal, one from Hezbollah, two from Marada, but they form their own bloc. And this sounds logical and normal, and acceptable?? So what does that mean? They are dissidents? They created a new curent? They are thugs manipulated by Ebola! ? Emm... yes... they are!
They were from Hizbollah, Amal and Marada... Now they are part of a new bloc (independent), and this is totally acceptable by the constitution. Nobody is obliged to remain in the same bloc! The new bloc is entitled to be represented like old blocs. Hariri is only wasting time with his weak arguments.
If it's an strategy to form a new bloc, well it's a legal one!
sorry to disappoint you a second time but they never left their original blocks. they are still in the hizbollah, amal and marada it's why they call themselves a gathering. only blocks are represented as the pres said and not all blocks are represented
خلال الاستشارات النيابية الملزمة لتسمية رئيس حكومة، وبعدها خلال الاستشارات في المجلس النيابي مع الرئيس المكلف، لم يكن هناك شيء اسمه “سنّة 8 آذار”. “فالنائب الوليد سكرية حضر مع كتلة حزب الله، النائب قاسم هاشم حضر مع كتلة رئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري، النائبان فيصل كرامي وجهاد الصمد مع كتلة النائب طوني فرنجية، والنائب عدنان طرابلسي منفردا كما النائب عبدالرحيم مراد.
First of all there is no such thing as being allied with Kizballah. Your either a subservient under their tutelage or you oppose Kizballah.
This is Lebanon nothing has changed and nothing will change as long as you continue to place your Gods ahead of all other people in the country. Those who follow Kizballah and believe that the nation will run better under their rule need to be reminded that Lebanon has never worked well under a dictatorship and never will.
