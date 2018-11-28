Italy Arrests Lebanese IS Suspect over Poison Plot

Italian anti-terrorism police on Wednesday arrested a Lebanese man suspected of planning a poison attack in the name of the Islamic State jihadist group.

The suspect Alhaj Ahmad Amin, who has Palestinian roots, was apprehended for links to international terrorism and is accused of "having joined the terrorist, Islamic pseudo-state, IS," anti-mafia and terrorism chief Federico Cafiero de Raho told reporters.

Officials arrested the 28-year-old in Macomer on the island of Sardinia following a tip-off.

After an IS member was arrested in Lebanon for plotting to poison the drinking water of the Lebanese Army, it emerged he had a cousin in Italy who "had the idea to carry out a similar operation in Europe," police said.

Numerous references to IS and the use of poison had been found on the man's smartphone.

The streets around the center of Macomer were blocked off to prevent the suspect from getting away, according to local media reports. He was clapped in handcuffs as he came out of his house and got into his van.