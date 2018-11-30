Daryan Warns against Heeding Those 'Stoking Strife'

Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan on Friday condemned “the campaign of disinformation and unjust accusations” against Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, as he warned against heeding strife calls.

“The campaigns of unjust accusations, insults and disinformation against the great national figure PM-designate Saad Hariri are shameful,” Daryan said, noting that motives behind the campaigns are “political par excellence” and aimed at “obstructing his national role which coincides with his intensive efforts to form a government within the constitutional stipulations.”

The Mufti also urged citizens not to heed “those stoking strife” and to avoid “stirring problems,” emphasizing that “Lebanon is bigger than these petty things that the instigators are fabricating.”

Daryan was apparently referring to the latest war of words between Hariri’s al-Mustaqbal Movement and pro-Damascus ex-minister Wiam Wahhab, which has spilled into the streets in recent days.