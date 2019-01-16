North Syria Must Be under Regime Control, Lavrov Says

North Syria Must Be under Regime Control, Lavrov Saysإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday that Syria's regime must take control of the country's north, after calls from the US to set up a Turkish-controlled "security zone" in the area.
"We are convinced that the best and only solution is the transfer of these territories under the control of the Syrian government, and of Syrian security forces and administrative structures," Lavrov told reporters.
