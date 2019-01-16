Mobile version

North Syria Must Be under Regime Control, Lavrov Says

by Naharnet Newsdesk 16 January 2019, 11:45
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday that Syria's regime must take control of the country's north, after calls from the US to set up a Turkish-controlled "security zone" in the area.

"We are convinced that the best and only solution is the transfer of these territories under the control of the Syrian government, and of Syrian security forces and administrative structures," Lavrov told reporters. 

